Head-To-Head Analysis: Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) vs. PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN)

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

PHINIA has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of PHINIA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of PHINIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA 3.10% 9.79% 4.42% Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PHINIA and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PHINIA and Puradyn Filter Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.66 $102.00 million $2.33 23.73 Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PHINIA and Puradyn Filter Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

PHINIA currently has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.05%. Given Puradyn Filter Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Puradyn Filter Technologies is more favorable than PHINIA.

Summary

PHINIA beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA



PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies



Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn brand name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid and liquid contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

