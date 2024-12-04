Head-To-Head Comparison: Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) vs. Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL – Get Free Report) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Century Casinos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Candlewood Hotel alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A Century Casinos -12.73% -41.20% -5.59%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Century Casinos $550.21 million 0.22 -$28.20 million ($2.43) -1.65

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Century Casinos”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Candlewood Hotel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Century Casinos.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Candlewood Hotel and Century Casinos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 0.00 Century Casinos 0 0 4 0 3.00

Century Casinos has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.50%. Given Century Casinos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Summary

Century Casinos beats Candlewood Hotel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candlewood Hotel

(Get Free Report)

Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free First Night Kit’ complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary cooked to order’ breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

About Century Casinos

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Candlewood Hotel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candlewood Hotel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.