Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Up 6.2% in November

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. This trade represents a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,286,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 25,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 223,432 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 217.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 0.6 %

HLX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 83,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,062. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.07 and a beta of 2.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $342.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLX. BTIG Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

