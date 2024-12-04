Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.13 or 0.00004258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $150.73 million and $23,666.18 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.13328084 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $19,467.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

