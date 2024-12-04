HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 170,800 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $103,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,659 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,104,000 after acquiring an additional 222,213 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,414,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,062,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,280,000 after purchasing an additional 36,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,649,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,758,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

