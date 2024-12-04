HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,039,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,132 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $93,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 168,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $94.45.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,005,688.32. The trade was a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,575.18. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

