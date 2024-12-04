HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $114,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,178,905,000 after acquiring an additional 123,987 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $902.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $780.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $704.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $385.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $908.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $775.58.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,155 shares of company stock worth $159,682,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

