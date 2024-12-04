HighVista Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

HighVista Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1,364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celldex Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $308,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,416.88. This trade represents a 39.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

