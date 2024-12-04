HighVista Strategies LLC Sells 6,637 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

HighVista Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 41,236 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 45,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIRM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at $114,264.60. This represents a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $90.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

