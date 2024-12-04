Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,781 shares of company stock valued at $24,612,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

SYK opened at $390.97 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $285.79 and a one year high of $398.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.58 and its 200-day moving average is $352.53. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.40.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

