Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 151,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Kenvue by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 191,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Down 3.2 %

KVUE stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

