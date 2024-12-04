Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 186.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 592.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in AutoZone by 5.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,979,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 56.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 48.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,216.44.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,192.44 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,510.00 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,126.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,041.13.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $46.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

