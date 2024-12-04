Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $156.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.34. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.82 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,559 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

