Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,579 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 83.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $198.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

