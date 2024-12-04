Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 1,056 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.