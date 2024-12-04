Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 42,928 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,928 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

