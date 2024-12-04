Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes $1.52 Million Position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.72% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 20,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 37,041 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GREK opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

