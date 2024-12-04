Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 104,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

