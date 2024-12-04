Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stake in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,197 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 89.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 52.0% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 21,765 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 167.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in GlobalFoundries by 20.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 106,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter.

GFS stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.59. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $62.61.

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on GlobalFoundries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

