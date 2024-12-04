Holocene Advisors LP Sells 154,078 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,078 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vistra by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vistra by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at $51,352,424.58. The trade was a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. This represents a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average is $103.22. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $168.67.

Vistra announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.10.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

