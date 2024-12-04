Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 172,780 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,597 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,780 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of REX American Resources worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REX. CWM LLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 1,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in REX American Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $737.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.90. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.66. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

