Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $17.14 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,334,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,006,000 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.33% of Berry worth $17,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,359,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,096,000 after purchasing an additional 77,487 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Berry by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth $146,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 228.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $320.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Berry Cuts Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.67 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

