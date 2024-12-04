Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 75,200 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,200 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Hope Bancorp worth $13,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 149.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $246.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director Daisy Y. Ha sold 27,104 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $374,848.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,179,326.98. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 96,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $1,287,944.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,216,416.59. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,974 shares of company stock worth $1,720,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

