Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $119.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
