Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $119.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.35.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 182.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 164.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

