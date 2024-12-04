Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,080,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 11,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hyliion Stock Performance

NYSE:HYLN opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.03. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Insider Activity at Hyliion

In other Hyliion news, Director Vincent T. Cubbage sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 972,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,791,104.20. This represents a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Govindaraj Ramasamy bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 298,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,160. The trade was a 11.19 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hyliion during the third quarter worth about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyliion by 52.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

HYLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hyliion to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Hyliion from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hyliion

About Hyliion

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.