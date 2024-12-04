Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,080,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 11,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hyliion Stock Performance

NYSE:HYLN opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.03. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Insider Activity at Hyliion

In other Hyliion news, Director Vincent T. Cubbage sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 972,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,791,104.20. This represents a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Govindaraj Ramasamy bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 298,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,160. The trade was a 11.19 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hyliion during the third quarter worth about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyliion by 52.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HYLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hyliion to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Hyliion from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Hyliion

