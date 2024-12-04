Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.61. Hyliion shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 153,585 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HYLN. Northland Capmk upgraded Hyliion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Hyliion from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HYLN

Hyliion Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of $568.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Cubbage sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $253,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 972,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,791,104.20. This trade represents a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Craig acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 282,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,077. This trade represents a 21.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hyliion by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Hyliion by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,985,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyliion

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.