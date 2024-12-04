Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Raised to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IBDRY. Barclays upgraded Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iberdrola Stock Down 0.1 %

IBDRY stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.67%. Analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

