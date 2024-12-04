IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 43.8% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,395 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $57,584,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

