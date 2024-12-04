IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 363,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13,316.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 279,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after acquiring an additional 268,992 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 705.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 192,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,613,000 after acquiring an additional 168,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,243,000 after acquiring an additional 94,152 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

HDV opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $99.75 and a 12-month high of $121.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

