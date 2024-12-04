Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $1,565,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $610,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 92.0% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 176.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $41,748,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $140.60 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

