Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of UGI by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.97%.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.