Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The trade was a 26.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

