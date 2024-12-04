Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $3,068,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $82.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.