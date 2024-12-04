Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QFLR opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

