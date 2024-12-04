Insider Buying: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) Director Brad Hively purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 616,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,848.01. The trade was a 68.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brad Hively also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Brad Hively acquired 50,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of TOI stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oncology Institute by 190.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oncology Institute by 142.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Oncology Institute by 235.1% in the second quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 995,280 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.