Insider Buying: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) Director Brad Hively purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 616,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,848.01. The trade was a 68.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Brad Hively also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Brad Hively acquired 50,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.
Shares of TOI stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.
