Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells 1,367 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $234,331.14.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $473,929.82.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $171.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.90 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.26.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,305,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,037,196,000 after acquiring an additional 611,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.