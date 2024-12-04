Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells 58,200 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.74. 4,785,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,230,000 after buying an additional 254,268 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,527,000 after buying an additional 126,859 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,522,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,600,000 after purchasing an additional 383,557 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

