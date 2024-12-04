Insider Selling: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $130,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,756.16. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBSI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.