Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Sells $2,542,188.22 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) CFO Wajid Ali sold 29,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,542,188.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,209.52. This represents a 34.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $91.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 141.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.