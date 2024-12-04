Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Sells $2,542,188.22 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) CFO Wajid Ali sold 29,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,542,188.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,209.52. This represents a 34.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lumentum Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $91.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 141.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
