Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO Sells 3,581 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 3,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $23,742.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 417,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,727.78. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, James Blackie sold 6,324 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $42,307.56.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, James Blackie sold 4,649 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,242.21.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, James Blackie sold 2,291 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $14,914.41.
- On Tuesday, October 29th, James Blackie sold 587 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $3,815.50.
- On Monday, September 9th, James Blackie sold 1,901 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $11,234.91.
- On Thursday, September 5th, James Blackie sold 2,238 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $13,786.08.
Shares of ONTF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 230,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,127. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $276.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.51.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
