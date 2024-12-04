Insider Selling: Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Sells 29,988 Shares of Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 29,988 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $206,917.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,487,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,162,708.10. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $177,900.00.
- On Monday, November 4th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $156,475.00.
- On Friday, November 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $160,325.00.
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $140,800.00.
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $144,100.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00.
Rumble Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of RUM stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the second quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rumble by 663.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Rumble
About Rumble
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rumble
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.