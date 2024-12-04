Insider Selling: Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Sells 29,988 Shares of Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 29,988 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $206,917.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,487,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,162,708.10. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $177,900.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $156,475.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $160,325.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $140,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $144,100.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00.

Rumble Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of RUM stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the second quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rumble by 663.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

