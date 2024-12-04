Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $12.65 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

