Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 8,345 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 645,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 565,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 296,991 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 56,101 shares during the period.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $40.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.16.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

Further Reading

