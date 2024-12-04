Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 143 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $8,511,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $2,031,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $414,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IXN stock opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.