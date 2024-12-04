Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,465 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after acquiring an additional 70,617 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 104,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

