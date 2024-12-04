Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 68,736 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,736 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 43.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after buying an additional 522,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,476 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,333,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 55,745 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Perion Network by 580.4% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 264,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 225,520 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $442.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Perion Network from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

