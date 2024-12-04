Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 9,786 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.49% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 100.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 94.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $55.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -162.96%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

