Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes $4.55 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 355,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,562 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in UiPath by 593.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 166,863 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in UiPath by 970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 145,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares during the period. Finally, Circumference Group LLC grew its position in UiPath by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.47.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 0.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,498.19. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.