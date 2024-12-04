Invenomic Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 153,033 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,628,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,561,000 after purchasing an additional 200,625 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 58,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

