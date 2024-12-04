Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Stake Reduced by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,630 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 1.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $20.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0761 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

